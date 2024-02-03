NHIF building

How to make new health scheme better

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) building. The NHIF has been replaced by the Social Health Insurance Fund.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Irungu Kang'ata

Governor

Murang’a County

What you need to know:

  • National government needs to devolve more resources to enable counties deal with the expected avalanche of demand for health services. 

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Irungu Kang’ata: How to make new health scheme better

    NHIF building

  2. PREMIUM Makau Mutua: How to clean up the Judiciary

  3. PREMIUM Sunny Bindra: Days of arrogance will turn heavily against you when the tide flips back

    communication

  4. PREMIUM Embu village mines coltan for years 'without knowing its value’

    coltan mining

  5. PREMIUM Wealth beneath: Mineral exports hit Sh59bn

    Ministry of Mining Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi