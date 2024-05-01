‘How my heavily-pregnant wife, family miraculously survived Mai Mahiu flash floods tragedy’

At just 29 years old, Simon Mwangi had achieved his dream of home ownership, securing a permanent home for his wife and two children on a piece of land he bought three years ago in Sagre village, Mai Mahiu.

But in a cruel twist of fate, the devastating flash floods that hit three other villages in Mai Mahiu on Monday swept away everything Mr Mwangi, a boda boda rider, had worked for.

Over Sh2 million worth of investments disappeared in the deadly floods, leaving his family's future in limbo.

Before the incident, Mr Mwangi's family was preparing to welcome a new baby in about two weeks, and he had even invited his sister-in-law to their home to look after his expectant wife.

Deafening noise

According to Mr Mwangi, the night of tragedy unfolded abruptly. As the family slept, a deafening noise shattered the peace.

"Before we could get out of bed to find out what had happened, powerful water with boulders had brought down one side of the walls and swept us out of the house through the roof. I fell on bricks before the roof fell on me as it was swept downstream," Mr Mwangi recalls.

He continued: "I never saw my wife, children or other relatives. I was hit by boulders and debris, tree branches and the edges of the tin roof of my house. Luckily, I was able to hold on to a wire fence from where I started calling for help.

Rescued by villagers

Mr Mwangi was rescued by villagers and rushed to hospital with cuts and bruises all over his body, but was stabilised by medics.

However, the first thing he wanted to know from the doctors was whether his family had survived.

The news he received was both a relief and a miracle – his expectant wife, children and even his unborn baby had survived.

"I can only thank God for saving my life and that of my family members. I know many people lost their lives in the tragedy and cannot believe that all my family members came out alive," he said.

Immense loss

Despite the immense loss of possessions including his motorbike, livestock and household items, Mwangi is counting his blessings.

"Every minute I pray for my wife and my unborn baby. Considering what we have gone through, a safe delivery will be a relief to all of us,” he told Nation.Africa.

Naivasha Sub-County Hospital Medical Superintendent Bernard Warui said Mr Mwangi’s wife is recuperating well.

"She is safe together with her unborn child. We are currently keeping a close eye on her just to make sure she is well," Dr Warui assured.

The five family members are among the 41 people who were rushed to the hospital on Monday morning, after being rescued from the deadly floods that swept across four villages in Mai Mahiu.