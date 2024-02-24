Wawira Njiru

Emulate food champion Wawira’s vision

Wawira Njiru is living her dream through Food for Education (Food 4 Education), an initiative that feeds school children.

Photo credit: Pool
New Content Item (1)

By  Irungu Kang'ata

Governor

Murang’a County

What you need to know:

  • It has been one year since Murang’a successfully launched its own and joined Wawira’s silent food for school revolution.
  • Teachers report better motivated and attentive learners. It has created jobs for cooks, riders, uji champions. And it is a very cheap programme notwithstanding it's impact.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Kagwanja: Kenya must put forward its best and ablest for AU Commission

    African Union

  2. PREMIUM Bindra: Why supporting literature enriches lives, contributes to the greater good

    A librarian at the Kenya National Library Services

  3. PREMIUM Mutua: Is Kenya an anchor state in Africa?

    Jamhuri Day

  4. PREMIUM Kang’ata: Emulate food champion Wawira’s vision

    Wawira Njiru

  5. PREMIUM Inside fight for the soul of Aberdare

    River Gitiri in Aberdares