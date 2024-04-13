Governor George Natembeya

Political game Tawe Movement is playing

Governor George Natembeya at his office at the Trans Nzoia County Government headquarters in Kitale Town.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Irungu Kang'ata

Governor

Murang’a County

What you need to know:

  • Politicians in a modern democratic polity will not employ direct ethnic language.
  • It is almost impossible to sustain a legal charge and obtain conviction in instances where politicians use dog whistler language.
  • Politics is never remedied using the law. Political problems are remedied through political strategy.

