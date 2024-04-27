Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

Converting civil servce into contract workforce is a dangerous gambit

Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • Kuria’s proposal to convert all public servants to contract workers is not secured in the science of reform.
  • Kuria’s sensational proposal to convert all public servants “from permanent and pensionable to contract has an indelible hue of ‘creative destruction.’
  • Kenya’s workforce and wage bill do not seem to deviate radically from the continent and global trends in ways which call for draconian measures.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Kang’ata: My case against personalising politics

  2. PREMIUM Bindra: Do you view people as means, or ends?

    Customer Experience

  3. PREMIUM Mutua: Kenya’s obsession with ‘Majuu’

    New York City's Lower Manhattan and Governors Island.

  4. PREMIUM Letter to my husband who loves me the way I want