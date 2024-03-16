President William Ruto

Ruto-Odinga ‘handshake’ is a wake-up call to plan for 2027

President William Ruto (left) and opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kisozi, Uganda, on February 26, 2024.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • The game of politics is about the future, not about the past.
  • President Ruto has weaved his support for Mr Odinga’s AU campaign into a clever game to clip the wings of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Bindra: Why the bosses are to blame for that nasty customer experience

    Customer service

  2. PREMIUM Mutua: Back Raila fully for AU top job

    Raila Odinga

  3. PREMIUM Kang’ata: Adopt pro-poor policies to end discrimination

    Gavel

  4. PREMIUM Cement lessons from Cuba and Switzerland

    Construction worker