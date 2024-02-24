African Union

Kenya must put forward its best and ablest for AU Commission

African heads of state pose for a group photo with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat during the opening of the 37th Ordinary session of the Assembly of the Africa Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 17, 2024. 

Photo credit: Reuters

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • Kenya has to be less hubristic and more strategic to put before the Africa heads of state its best and ablest candidate in 2025.
  • A frenzied Kenya-style ‘Soko Mjinga’ campaigns at roadside markets, media and political spaces is a crude tool that is cutting messily.
  • Certainly, the country has no shortage of able and experienced candidates for the powerful AU seat.

