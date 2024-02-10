EU-AU summit

Africa should avoid being sucked into the global battle of narratives

A view of the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, on February 5, 2022. Africa badly needs a compelling narrative to defend its resident citizens and diasporas.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • The rise of China as an economic powerhouse has raised the geopolitical stakes and expanded its footprint in Africa. Russia has used mercenaries and played the role of spoiler to Western interests. This has forced the America-led West to revisit their development narrative and seek a credible alternative to the donor-recipient trope as the lynchpin of their influence in Africa.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Kagwanja: Africa should avoid being sucked into the global battle of narratives

    EU-AU summit

  2. PREMIUM Makau Mutua: Era of transparency and statecraft

    Mandera al-shabaab attack

  3. PREMIUM From Embu village to Cabinet: Sicily Kariuki chronicles

    Sicily Kariuki

  4. PREMIUM Prof Bukachi: What I learnt from my mum who took all 12 of us to school

    Salome Bukachi,

  5. PREMIUM Femicide: ‘How we escaped death in abusive marriages’