Bassirou Diomaye Faye

Faye victory in Senegal is the death knell to French Commonwealth

Senegal's president-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye speaks during a press conference in Dakar, Senegal March 25, 2024.

Photo credit: Reuters

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • Faye’s reforms will unfold within the larger canvas of a changing global geopolitical landscape.
  • Until Faye stormed into the political space, Senegal was a former colony at peace with its ‘French identity’, la Francophonie
  • Faye’s victory carries the promise of ending French neo-colonialism in Senegal, the last and sturdiest bastion of ‘la Francophonie’.

