Paul Kagame.

Power of the ‘handshake’: Kenya’s Democratic Recession; Part Two

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga and Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • Elections in Kenya are marred by the epidemic of fake certificates, which erode Kenya’s respect globally.
  • Globally, the median age of current national leaders is 62 and 63 for Africa.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Stephen Waweru: Nurse championing growth of football for the deaf in Kenya

    Deaf Football Federation of Kenya (DFFK) president Stephen Waweru

  2. PREMIUM This is why Africa must fix the mess in Haiti

    Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry

  3. PREMIUM Kanu lays claim to iconic KICC, demands compensation

    KICC

  4. PREMIUM Gachagua caught between the mountain and a hard place

    Rigathi Gachagua

  5. PREMIUM Unmasking terrorists linked to deadly attacks in Nairobi

    Abdimajit Hassan Adan, Mohammed Osman Nane, Lydia Nyawira Mburu