President William Ruto

Power of the ‘handshake’ and Kenya’s democratic recession

President William Ruto (left) and opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kisozi, Uganda, on February 26, 2024.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • On February 28, 2008, President Mwai Kibaki and opposition leader Raila Odinga signed a power-sharing deal to end Kenya’s worst post-election violence.
  • Kenya’s first VP after 1964, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and his scions have shaped the ebb and flow of high-end elite deal-making in Kenya

