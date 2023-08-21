Stop the distortion of facts on Lindakatiba funding

In his article, “When denial is more than just a river in Egypt” (Saturday Nation, August 12), columnist Eric Ng’eno, perhaps more deliberately than unwittingly, distorted the exchange between Martha Karua and David Ndii on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The storm was kicked off by an X by Dr Ndii that read: “@DavidNdii Time for revelations. Linda Katiba was formed by myself and Martha with Ruto support. Martha was then a prospect for WSR running mate. Made full disclosure which is why Makau Mutua was attacking me. Even paid Boniface from WSR campaign money. Hypocrites the whole.”

This was followed by a rejoinder by Ms Karua: “SC @marthakarua @DavidNdii I am disappointed you have joined the ranks of unmitigated liars. Throughout our collaboration in Lindakatiba you never disclosed any funding from @WilliamsRuto or anybody else. We contributed for our expenses until towards the end when we secured funding from a philanthropist. If at all @WilliamsRuto funded you it was your own private affair.”

“Martha Karua SC • @Mart….: 16/07/2023 l am not aware of @bonifacemwangi being paid from @WilliamsRuto money. I recall by the time @bonifacemwangi left we were not able to refund his out of pocket expenses let alone remunerate him.”

“Martha Karua SC @marthakarua Towards the end you did disclose to me that you had received financial support from @WilliamsRuto for your case against BBI. I was not a party to the said case and you were already in court when I joined Lindakatiba . You cannot drag me into your money deals then with @WilliamsRuto.”

There were more X’s. Clearly, the discussion was mainly about the allegation of having formed Linda Katiba with the financial support of William Ruto, which Karua disputes. She admits collaboration with Mr Ruto, limited to the opposition to BBI. There is nothing in the discourse about whether or not they met. This was not an issue. It is, thus, deliberately misleading, perhaps deceptive, of Ng’eno to insinuate that Karua denied having met Ruto.

With this misleading, false proposition, Ng’eno is indirectly and cunningly insinuating that Karua was being less than candid, which is far from the truth. Karua makes it clear that her collaboration was limited to opposing BBI and that when further collaboration was suggested by Mr Ruto and some of his inner circle, the Narc-Kenya party leader made it clear that she could not work with them. Karua has consistently verbalised her disdain for working with Ruto in government. Their differences in the values and styles ought, in my view, to be obvious.

Brokered an impasse

Likewise, the reference to Cyrus Jirongo is misplaced; it collaborates rather than distracts from Karua’s position. It is a matter of record that Karua and Ruto brokered an impasse at Naivasha as members of the parliamentary select committee on constitutional review, thus enabling the committee to conclude its designated role. As leaders and citizens of Kenya, they have found common ground on some issues while maintaining divergence on others. This does not entitle Ng’eno to insist on a false narrative.

Karua worked with Ruto in the Grand Coalition Government with a measure of discomfort; their disagreement over issues of integrity became open when Karua voted for an unsuccessful motion to impeach Ruto. Later, as a back bencher, her parliamentary question to Prime Minister Raila Odinga catalysed Ruto’s sacking as a Cabinet minister. It is abundantly clear that, whereas Karua and Ruto may possibly agree on the ‘what’ question, the ‘how’ question would remain a thorn in the flesh and, probably, break any such initiative were it to be forced.

It is puzzling that Ng’eno would burn the midnight oil to import a non-issue to the Karua-Ndii X exchange. Was it a plot to generate propaganda as a cure for the much-desired legitimacy? If the article was meant to inform the public, then he failed in his duty to be accurate and truthful.