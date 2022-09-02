Julie Soweto shows Form 34A allegedly bearing name of Venezuelan Jose Camargo

By Brian Wasuna

Ms Julie Soweto, a lawyer on Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s legal team, on Friday made a live video presentation to demonstrate discrepancies from the IEBC's own portal.

During the hearing of the presidential election Supreme Court petition, she projected a form from Gacharaigo Primary School in Murang’a County that bore the name of Venezuelan national Jose Camargo.

"From where I am, the IEBC stamp is looking like it has been superimposed over another stamp. We have been asked to show how the figures change. If we look at the votes cast, the first figure is for Raila Odinga 55, Ruto 260, Mwaure 1 and Wajackoyah 0. If we sum up the total votes we get 316. The total votes cast as per this form is 321. Different from what we have seen. Which means by calculation there is already a problem," she said.

"We were told by Mr Eric Gumbo (IEBC lawyer) there were no foreigners in this election. We were told they did not have access to the servers. At the top left corner we have the name of Jose Camargo. This is the person who decided the outcome of the election. How did that come there?" She posed.

Ms Soweto argued that Mr Carmago was interfering with the Form 34As.

"A crumb was left. By God's grace, we found something. We didn't make this up. This, my lords, is how the staging was happening."

