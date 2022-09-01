News

Kithure Kindiki likens Bomas fracas to US Capitol riots

Prof Kithure Kindiki, who is representing President-elect William Ruto at the Supreme Court, has likened the fracas at Bomas of Kenya on August 15 to the US Capitol Hill fracas of 2020.

Speaking in court Thursday, he said the events that occurred just prior to IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati declaring the winner of the presidential election remains unresolved and that "the perpetrators are roaming freely and some are in court". 

"No investigations have been done. It remains unresolved," he said.  

Prof Kindiki asked the court to consider the acts of that day an affront to independence of IEBC.

