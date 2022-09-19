Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II takes place today Monday 19th September at Westminster Abbey.

Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen Laid-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.

President William Ruto flew out to attend the state burial, leaving behind his second in command Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in charge of the country in his absence.

This will be the President’s first official visit, which comes barely a week after his inauguration as Head of State.



