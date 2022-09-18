Ruto flies out in maiden trip as Head of State

President William Ruto has flown out of the country today to attend the state burial of Queen Elizabeth II, that will be conducted on September 19. This, will be the President’s first official visit, which comes barely a week after his inauguration as head of state.

Upon arrival, Dr Ruto is expected to dine with King Charles III, who took up the mantle of leadership following his mother’s passing. He will then join other foreign dignitaries in paying their last respects to the longest serving monarch in the UK’s history.

In a tweet, the President announced his travel saying: “Strengthening ties with the international community will catalyse the transformation of our country. Departed for London, UK to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s burial. Later I will join world leaders for the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, New York.”

After the burial, the President is expected to proceed to the United States(US), where he is set to US president Joe Biden and officials from American Chamber of Commerce to possibly discuss trade matters.

The President will also attend the 77th United Nations General Assembly meeting that will be taking place in New York City. The meeting, which will be convened by the UN Secretary General, will address sustainable development goals(SDGs), transforming education and commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Declaration on the Rights of Minorities on September 21.

The leaders will also hold roundtable discussions about climate change, just before the UN Security Council holds talks about Ukraine.