President William Ruto readies House troops for radical reform agenda

President William Ruto yesterday marshalled his troops in Parliament to rally around his agenda during a two-day retreat that was also addressed by experts.

Dr Ruto said the discussions were informed by the desire to execute an agenda that would reverse the high cost of living. “We have to do necessary reforms in all sectors to ensure that we save appropriately and use the available resources well. It not only secures the future, but it also gets us the resources” Dr Ruto said.

The reforms, he said, would touch on all sectors, including housing, health, manufacturing and agriculture.

“Hosing plan is not just about building houses. It's the whole concept of transforming communities and transforming our nation as a whole. Getting the people in slums, living in decent habitat, making sure that we create more homeowners than rent-payers,” Dr Ruto said.

Taking them through the programme was Housing Permanent Secretary Charles Hinga, with the Head of State passionate about the project that seemed to run into headwinds towards the end of the Jubilee administration.

He said housing plans were designed to help millions of young people have jobs and, to some extent, spur industrial growth through the standardisation of building materials “so that it is possible to produce building materials in large quantities.”

Dr Ruto explained that several reforms in the agricultural sector may not have an impact immediately but will eventually and sustainably lift the economy. “We can increase productivity without necessarily increasing the acreage through these plans.”

He termed Universal Health Coverage a possibility in the near future, saying every year one million Kenyans run the risk of being destitute because of ill health.

The Head of State also lamented Kenyans’ saving culture, terming it “poor” and the lowest in East Africa.

“It is not possible for us to continue contributing Sh200 and pretending that we are doing OK. It is not safe...It is a joke,” he said.

He pointed out that countries like Tanzania and Uganda had a better saving culture compared to Kenya as he called on the citizenry to develop a robust saving culture.

Adding: “We have agreed and have been taken through the numbers here what savings can do for our country. In fact, savings is biblical.”

Quoting from the Holy Scriptures, the Head of State: “a good man leaves an inheritance for his children.”