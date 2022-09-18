Clock ticks on deadlines set by Kenya Kwanza to implement pledges

As President William Ruto prepares to name his Cabinet and appoint individuals to implement his bottom-up economic model, focus is also on fulfilment of his campaign promises within the set timelines.

In his manifesto dubbed "The Plan", Dr Ruto imposed his own timelines on achieving the pledges he pitched to the electorates when seeking votes. He has since started implementing some of the promises.

For instance, he had promised to appoint the judges nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) three years ago within seven days after his inauguration.

He fulfilled the promise in the first day in office and witnessed their swearing-in the following day.

Constitutional institutions

Another promise he has started implementing is entrenching independence and empowering the constitutional institutions and offices that are charged with the fight against corruption and crime.

They include the Ethics and Anti-corruption commission (EACC) and the National Police Service.

His pledged that his administration will ensure the offices have their own financial accounting officers to address concerns of manipulation by the State.

His administration has since made Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai the financial accounting officer of the National Police Service.

He also promised to scale up the budgetary allocation to the Judiciary by an additional Sh3 billion annually for the next five years.

Still in the governance and justice sector, focus is on his promise to determine and comply with all judgments and orders disregarded by the government in the previous regime. He promised to do so within 60 days.

"Determining, within 60 days, all judgments and orders against the government, and make sure that the government abides by all court rulings," he said in the manifesto.

Disregarding court orders

The regime of President Kenyatta was on the spot for disregarding court orders.

On the alleged state capture, Dr Ruto promised to address and end it by establishing within 30 days a quasi-judicial public inquiry commission.

The body's mandate will be to "establish the extent of cronyism and state capture in the nation and make recommendations".

"Implementing Section 93A of the Companies Act 2015 and its regulations to make it easier for organisations doing business with the government to share information about their beneficial owners. This information will be publicly available," he stated.

Police salaries

In the security sector, Dr Ruto promised review salaries of police officers within his first 100 days in office.

On devolution, he promised to complete transfer of all functions constitutionally earmarked to counties within six months.

"Transfer funds owed to the beneficiary counties and communities under the Mining Act 2016 and the Petroleum Act 2019 within six months, and work with county governments to increase the capacity of the communities to benefit from extractive resources," he said in the manifesto.

To the aviation industry, Dr Ruto promised that his administration will develop a turn-around strategy for the loss-making Kenya Airways within six months.

"A critical plank of this strategy will be a financing plan that does not depend on operational support from the Exchequer beyond December 2023," the manifesto indicates.

NHIF coverage for PWDs

To persons living with disability, Dr Ruto said he will ensure 100 per cent NHIF coverage for PWDs within 18 months.

To women, Dr Ruto promised to implement the two-thirds gender rule in elective and appointive positions in the public sector within 12 months after the elections, including 50 per cent cabinet positions for women.

"Increase funding for the Anti-Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Board and fully implement the anti-FGM law. Provide free sanitary towels in all schools and public washrooms," he stated.