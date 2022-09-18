British citizens in Kenya hold requiem mass for the Queen at All Saints Cathedral

British citizens living in the country, members of the diplomatic community and a section of Kenyans joined the rest of the world in commemorating the life and times of Queen Elizabeth II in the final requiem mass at All Saints Cathedral ahead of her burial at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom (UK) on Monday.

In the slightly over an hour-mass, the queen was remembered for her character of servitude, her opting to remain true to her spirituality despite her privileges and the impact her reign has had over the world in her seven-decade long reign.

As the mass went on, President William Ruto was headed to the UK where he is scheduled to meet King Charles III and attend a reception at the Buckingham Palace ahead of the state funeral on Monday morning.

Reverend Evans Omollo said the Queen will be remembered for often turning to the scriptures when faced with dire moments and remained true to her spirituality despite growing up in loyalty.

He recalled that as a princess during World War II, Elizabeth chose to join the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) - a women’s arm of the British Army where she trained to become a mechanic and a driver despite occupying a highly privileged position of comfort and loyalty.

“That became a testament of her commitment to serve and not to be served,” said Rev Omollo.

During her first Christmas address as Queen in 1952, she requested her people and members of the Commonwealth countries to pray that God may give her wisdom and strength to carry out the solemn promises she shall be making and that she may faithfully serve Him and them all the days of her life.

In another address in 2008, she said, “I hope like me, you will be comforted by the example of Jesus who often in circumstances of great adversity managed to live an outgoing and sacrificial life. He makes it clear that genuine happiness and satisfaction lies more in giving that receiving.”

In 2010 while speaking at the Church of England she said “At the heart of our faith stand not a preoccupation of our own welfare and comfort but the concept of service and of sacrifice as shown in the life and teachings of one who made Himself nothing taking the very form of a servant.”

Congregants during the requiem mass for Queen Elizabeth II at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

One of her joys, as reported by a 1947 English press, was “To get dirt under her hands and grease stains under her hands and display these signs of labour to her friends.”

UK High Commissioner, Jane Marriott, said the Queen’s death remains a moment of deep sadness for both the UK, Commonwealth countries which Kenya is an esteemed member and the rest of the world for impacting lives.

“Her Majesty the Queen has been the longest ever reigning Monarch with extraordinary achievement having presided with both grace and dignity for 70 years. During her reign, Queen Elizabeth undertook over 260 official visits overseers including nearly 100 States visits touching the lives of millions across the world making her the widest travelled Monarch,” she said.

During her reign, the Queen further made three State visits to Kenya in 1972, 1983 and 1991 during which she was hosted by the then serving presidents and since then the relationship between Kenya and UK remains significant and closely guarded.

“As you may recall. Her Majesty’s last official assignment was to receive the new Prime Minister as is required in British Law and practice. Similarly, last Tuesday, we witnessed the peaceful transition of leadership that makes Kenya stand out in Africa and the world as a country government by the rule of law,” said Ms Marriott who first met the Queen in 2015 when she was posted to Yemen as UK Ambassador.

In one of those visits to the country, the Queen attended mass at the over a century old Cathedral during which she enjoyed tunes belted out of a close to a century old pipe organ whose key components have since dilapidated and are requiring sh50million for its complete restoration, a brief fundraiser was held to raise the funds during the mass.

According to British press, the Queen’s funeral will rank as one of the biggest security operations in the United Kingdom in recent history.

As over 70 heads of State from different countries across the world throng the event, another estimated 2million people are expected to congregate at the city centre to see her coffin loaded in a 123-year-old horse drawn gun carriage head from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the funeral and in Windosor to St Georges Chapel where she will be interred. The royal family will be walking behind.