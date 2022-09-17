Special memorial service held in Nyeri church where Queen Elizabeth II worshipped

Hundreds of Kenyan citizens of British origin living in Nyeri and Laikipia congregated at a small church at Naromoru in Kieni constituency, Nyeri County Saturday where the late Queen Elizabeth II worshipped as a princess before ascending to the throne.

Families and friends of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) thronged St Philips Anglican Church situated along the Nyeri-Nanyuki highway for a special memorial service.

They were led by British Defence Advisor to Kenya Brigadier Ronnie Westerman to remember the late Queen.

Brigadier Ronnie Westerman, the British Defence Advisor to Kenya, addresses journalists after a thanksgiving service in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at St Phillip ACK church at Naromoru in Nyeri county on September 17, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Ms Westerman was also representing the British High Commission.

The church has the capacity to accommodate 150 congregants and it was filled to the brim during the colourful service.

A day before King George VI died on February 6, 1952, the then Princess Elizabeth had attended a divine Sunday service at the church.

After the morning church service, Princess Elizabeth planted a tree outside the church and proceeded to the nearby Sagana Lodge (currently the Sagana State Lodge) and Treetops Hotel where she stayed. The ancient Brazilian rosewood tree is still standing tall to date.

“We are here to celebrate together with the clergy for the life of Queen Elizabeth II. She left an example of how we should proud in serving other people. It is a great joy for us to remember our Queen,” Brigadier Westerman told the media yesterday after the service.

A local faithful during a thanksgiving service in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at St Phillip ACK church at Naromoru in Nyeri county on September 17, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

“Personally, I did not have the chance to meet and interact with the Queen, but most important is to celebrate what she has left behind,” she added.

The service was presided over by Reverend Samuel Mwangi who was representing ACK Mt Kenya West diocese Bishop Joseph Kagunda.

The Royal connection to St Philips Anglican Church is strong, with Queen Elizabeth II’s Coat-of-arms proudly hung inside.

The church has also reserved an old piano, a phew and a Holy Bible that were used when the church was built in 1949. They are still being used to date.

There is a portrait hung in the church, entailing the King’s message. It reads: “Give me a light that I may read safely into the unknown. Go out to the darkness and put your hand into the Hand of God. That shall be better than a light and safer than a known way”.

The settlers contributed money to build the church and it took two years to complete.

Annual services

Annually, the worshippers hold special service at the church to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

The church, which is roofed with small timber pallets, still stands strong at the banks of River Naromoru.

The church’s vice chairman Stephen Maina said they have over the years maintained it and have been receiving worshippers from across the globe.

“The church has remained intact since it was built in 1949. We have maintained its natural form and we are proud to be associated with it. Since we might not be privileged to attend the funeral of the Queen, we have decided to hold a special thanksgiving service,” Mr Maina said.

A blue carpet that was used by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during her coronation as a Queen on June 2, 1953, is well reserved by Ms Sarah Sessions, a faithful at St Philips Anglican Church.

The British community living in Kenya join the local faithful in a thanksgiving service in memory of Queen Elizabeth II at St Phillip ACK church at Naromoru in Nyeri county on September 17, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Moments after her coronation, Queen Elizabeth II ordered that a piece of the carpet be cut and sent to the little-known church.

It was part of the carpet that was laid in Westminster Abbey in London for her coronation 69 years ago.

Ms Sessions has been a member of St Philips Anglican Church since 1984 and has been the custodian of the blue carpet.

“The carpet was used by Queen Elizabeth II to walk down the aisle at Westminster Abbey during her coronation. She remembered St Philips Anglican Church where she had attended morning service and ordered that a piece be cut from it and sent here,” Ms Session said as she eulogized the Queen on Friday.

It was at Treetops Hotel, situated deep inside Aberdare National Park in Nyeri, where she received news that his father had died. It was then that she ascended to the throne.

In a Kenya gazette notice dated January 4, 2013, the Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture in consultation with the National Museums, declared the church a national monument.

She died at the age of 96 and was the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom.