Zambian club Nkana stretch unbeaten Caf home record to 64 matches

Nkana FC players celebrate a goal during a past match.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • None of the elite African clubs, including Al Ahly and Zamalek of Egypt, Raja and Wydad of Morocco, Esperance and Etoile Sahel of Tunisia and TP Mazembe of DR Congo, can boast unbeaten CAF home records.
  • Nkana have won 45 matches, drawn 19, scored 137 goals and conceded 38 in the Champions League (formerly Cup of Champions Clubs), Confederation Cup, Cup Winners Cup and CAF Cup since a 1983 debut.

Johannesburg

