Pool | Al Duhail SC

Football

Prime

Olunga scores first league goal in Qatar

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Al Duhail, who had never defeated Al Rayyan at Al Duhail Stadium on five attempts, stay in second place on 31 points from 16 matches. Al Sadd top the log on 44 points from a similar number of matches.
  • The win gave Al Duhail some breathing space. They are now four points ahead of Qatar SC and Al Gharafa. Qatar dismissed 10-man Umm Salal 1-0 on Sunday, while Al Gharafa suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Al Sailiya on Saturday. Al Duhail face Al Gharafa next on February 22.

Kenyan international Michael Olunga broke his duck by scoring his first goal in the Qatar Stars League in Al Duhail SC's 2-0 win against Al Rayyan on Sunday.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Kericho Green Stadium: Upgraded facility leading the way in development of talents

  2. Africa Region 4 Golf Championship to be held in June

  3. Ex Russian athletics chief banned over doping cover-up

  4. Tusker out to tighten grip on top spot, Leopards go hunting in Mombasa

  5. AFC Leopards players end strike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.