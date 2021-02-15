Olunga scores first league goal in Qatar

Kenyan international Michael Olunga broke his duck by scoring his first goal in the Qatar Stars League in Al Duhail SC's 2-0 win against Al Rayyan on Sunday.

The "Engineer", who had not been on target in the 12-team league since he arrived from Japan last month, shook the net with his weaker right foot in the 72nd minute with a well taken volley.

Olunga who had come on for Mohammed Muntari at the hour mark, made his trademark celebration of somersaulting and kneeling with hands raised.

He expressed his delight at the end of the match saying on his social media accounts, "Hopefully, first of many more. God bless."

It has taken the 26-year-old exactly one month to score his first league goal. He was welcomed to Al Duhail with a 3-1 thrashing from leaders Al Sadd in a top-of-the-table clash just a day after being signed for about Sh800 million from Kashiwa Reysol on January 12.

His second match also in the league against Qatar SC ended 1-1. He didn't score in both matches, but gave his new employers a glimpse of what he is capable of after grabbing a hat-trick in the 6-0 win against Al Ahli Doha in Amir Cup on January 25.

Olunga didn't score at the 2020 Fifa Club World Cup hosted by Al Duhail, who finished fifth after losing 1-0 against Africa and Egyptian kings Al Ahly in quarter-final stage and beating Asian Champions league winners Ulsan Hyundai 3-1 in fifth/sixth place playoff.

Olunga was dropped from the starting lineup against Al Rayyan by Sabri Lamouchi, but repaid the 30 minutes he was given with a nicely taken overhead kick after getting a cross from Belgian Edmilson Junior.

Al Duhail, who had never defeated Al Rayyan at Al Duhail Stadium on five attempts, stay in second place on 31 points from 16 matches. Al Sadd top the log on 44 points from a similar number of matches.