Napsa Stars hit Gor Mahia to secure advantage

Gor Mahia's Alpha Onyango (right) vies for the ball with Napa Stars' Dickson Chapa during their Caf Confederation Cup playoff first leg match at Nyayo Stadium on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • With five minutes to go, Adoko then capitalised on Geoffrey Ochieng's defensive error to release a powerful shot past Boniface Oluoch.
  • Napsa then deployed defensive tactics to the end and carry with them one goal advantage into the second leg. 

Gor Mahia's qualification to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup now hangs in the balance after a 1-0 loss to Napsa Stars of Zambia in the first leg play off at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

