Napsa Stars hit Gor Mahia to secure advantage

Gor Mahia's qualification to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup now hangs in the balance after a 1-0 loss to Napsa Stars of Zambia in the first leg play off at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Midfielder Daniel Adoko netted the lone goal in the 85th minute for the pensioners, who head into the second leg at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on February 21 with the goal advantage.

The 21-year old Adoko latched on a loose ball after defensive error by Geoffrey Ochieng, whose pass was cut short before it reached Earnest Wendo. He then unleashed a powerful shot past a helpless Oluoch.

Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto had hoped to make his debut in the continental competiton with K’Ogalo since taking over the reins at the club last month with a win, but he now faces an uphill task needing two away goals to qualify for the group stages.

The win was sweet revenge for 47-year-old Egyptian tactician Mohammed Fathi, who had complained of harassment and bad reception when they arrived in the country on Wednesday, four days to the match.

The match was attended by a handful of fans despite Football Kenya Federation and tje government earlier maintaining it would be played behind closed doors.

Former Gor Mahia defender David Owino 'Calaber', who now plies his trade with Napsa, said the win gives his team motivation going into the second leg.

He also agreed that Gor Mahia has a weak squad compared to 2015, which he was part of and won the local league unbeaten.

"The win is good for Napsa and we hope to repeat the same in Zambia. Though Gor Mahia is my home, I think the current team is not as accomplished like the one we won the league with in 2015 before I left for Zesco United," Owino told journalists after the match.

"As I said earlier this is week, loyalty doesn't count. We have to keep focus and win even at home by a bigger margin to qualify for the group stage," he added.

Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkirui, however said all is not lost as they will fight to the last minute to earn a chance in the group stage.

"It will be a big fight in Zambia as no player is ready to miss out on the group stage. It was a painful loss at home, but we have not lost hope because this is football and anything is possible," said Kipkirui.

Though a natural central striker, Coach Vaz Pinto has always played Kipkirui wide, an issue he said has affected his performance this season.

Neither coach was available for the post match interview with journalists due to strict rules of Covid 19 put in place by Caf.

Gor were the first to threaten just nine minutes into the game when Kipkirui's header from Philemon Otieno's long cross went inches out to the chagrin of a few fans at the stadium.

Five minutes later, the Zambians almost went ahead, Laudit Mavugo getting a good one-on-one chance to beat K'Ogalo custodian Boniface Oluoch, but he chose to pass to Austin Banda who unfortunately was flagged offside.

The Zambians continued their attacks but were unfortunate as Jacob Ngulube and Banda lacked the tactical options to penetrate Gor's defence manned by the twin tower center back pair of Charles Momanyi and Andrew 'Roma' Juma.

Captain Dickson Chapa almost put the visitors ahead in the 22nd minute after being picked out by Bornwell Silengo, but his effort was parried away by Oluoch.

Gor Mahia striker Jules Ulimwengu found it hard to penetrate the Napsa defence, but missed clear cut chances prompting coach Carlos Vaz Pinto to angrily reprimand him on the touch line.

With 10 minutes to the breather, the 21-year-old Burundian shot straight striaght at Napsa custodian Muchelenganga Rabson, despite being in pole position to score.

Napsa received the first booking in the tie in the 41st minute, Owino being the culprit for time wasting.

Miheso immediately latched on to a loose ball at Napsa defence, but his powerful shot was saved by Muchelenganga in the dying minutes of the first half.

Fathi withdrew Mavugo for youngster Jimmy Mukeya in the 51st minute, while two minutes later, Vaz Pinto withdrew striker Kipkirui for Samuel Onyango.

In the 62nd minute, the Portuguese tactician made a double substitution as youngster Alpha Onyango and Ulimwengu paved for John Macharia and Ugandan born Tito Okello.

The duo injected pace into the game and Gor looked determined to get an equaliser, but Napsa's tall defenders thwarted every move.

Captain Kenneth Muguna's long range shot almost went in the 73rd minute, but Muchelenganga made a fingertip save for a corner.

With five minutes to go, Adoko then capitalised on Geoffrey Ochieng's defensive error to release a powerful shot past Boniface Oluoch.