Volleyball: Ogutu cocks gun for Cairo battle

After making a return to the Kenya men's volleyball team, Wafalme Stars, Kenya Forest Service (KFS) middle blocker Lewis Ogutu hopes to inspire the team to qualify for the African Games.

The Zone Five qualifiers serve off on Friday in Cairo, Egypt.

Ogutu is part of the men's team that arrived in Cairo Wednesday in time for the event that has attracted three nations.

Kenya, Burundi and Egypt will battle for the top two available slots for Zone Five at the African Games to be hosted in Accra, Ghana in March.

Ogutu missed last year's Africa Cup of Nations championship that was held in Egypt as he was undergoing official training at KFS.

Ogutu, who was instrumental as Wafalme shocked Egypt 3-2 in group stage during the 2021 Africa Nations Championship in Rwanda, says he still has his mojo.

"It's exciting that I'm back in the team and our goal is to qualify for the African Games. We have a good team and a rich technical bench that should ruffle feathers. The middle blocking department also has good players and I believe whoever will be drafted in the starting lineup will deliver," said Ogutu who recently graduated from Kisii University with a Bachelors of Science degree in Mathematics.

Ogutu, 26, faces stiff competition from Brian Kamonde of Kenya Ports Authority, Shadrack Misiko of General Service Unit and Equity Bank's Wilson Cheruiyot.

It remains to be seen who will start in Cairo with dependable middle blocker Simion "Kosirai" Kipkorir who partnered with Ogutu in the historic win over Egypt is away in Tunisia with his club Mouloudia Boussalem.

Kamonde, who is making his second appearance in the national team echoed Ogutu's sentiments saying the goal was to qualify for African Games.

"The more the merrier. We are four players in the centre position and every player is special in his own way. I'm looking forward to a successful outing but more importantly is to learn and improve my game," said Kamonde.

Kenya men's volleyball team last played in the 2011 edition of Africa Games held in Maputo, Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President and Head of Delegation Charles Nyaberi said both men's and women's teams have arrived safely in Cairo ahead of the event.