KVF names Wafalme Stars squad for Africa Games qualifiers

Newcomers Hudson Kipchumba, Wilson Cheruiyot, and Denis Esokon have been named in the final squad of Kenya men's volleyball team Wafalme Stars that will compete in this week's Africa Games Zone Five qualifiers in Cairo, Egypt.

Kipchumba plays for former Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League champions General Service Unit, Cheruiyot turns up for Equity Bank, and Esokon plays for national champions Kenya Prisons.

The three are among the 14-member squad that are expected to leave for Cairo on Tuesday ahead of the championship that serves on January 26-28.

At the same time, regular libero Sam Juma and outside hitter Sila Kipruto were dropped. Juma is nursing a hand injury he picked during the training session.

Nicholas Matui, Elphas Makuto, and Levis Ogutu are making a comeback to the team after missing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Speaking after naming the squad at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Monday, KVF chairman Charles Nyaberi challenged the team to go out of their way and qualify.

Nyaberi however encouraged the players who were dropped to continue working hard saying more opportunities lie ahead.

Nyaberi was flanked by Deputy President Paul Bitok, who is also the Technical Coordinator, Assistant Treasurer Moses Mbuthia, Deputy Secretary General John Ogara, who is also Malkia Strikers team manager, and Athletes Representative Brackcidise Agala, who is doubling up as the team's manager

"We know you have the potential to beat Egypt. You have done it before and it can be done again. We have faith in you and we wish you well ahead of the championship," said Nyaberi, who is also the head of the delegation.

Kenya will play against Burundi and Egypt for the two slots up for grabs. Kenya's men's team last played in the Africa Games in 2011 in Maputo, Mozambique.

Kipchumba said he was happy that he had made it to the final team.

"I think my efforts and hard work are there for everyone to see. It's such an honour to represent the country and I can only hope for the best. I know the task ahead is not easy but we are equally up to the task," said Kipchumba.

"Of course, the target is to qualify for the Africa Games but I hope that when I get the chance to play, I will impress as I intend to turn professional. The competition was tough in that department but I'm happy I made it," said Esokon.

Cheruiyot said patience has paid off.

"I have played beach volleyball for the senior team but I have not played indoor. This is huge for me and I intend to make use of the chance," said the middle blocker.

Former captain Enock Mogeni, who is away in Qatar with club Al Ahli Sports Club

said: "It pains me deeply that I cannot join you in Egypt for the Africa Games Qualifiers tournament. However, remember that each one of you embodies the spirit and strength of our team. Your dedication, hard work, and passion for the game have brought us to this moment.

Though miles apart, my heart and spirit are with you on the court. Cherish the camaraderie, trust in each other, and play with the fire that defines our team. Every point you score is a testament to our collective effort. Play for the fans, for the nation, and most importantly let the world witness the indomitable spirit of the Kenya men's volleyball team. Believe in yourselves as much as I believe in each one of you."

Squad

Setters

Brian Melly – Captain

Kelvin Kipkosgei

Liberos

James Mutero

Hudson Kipchumba

Opposite hitters

Elphas Makuto

Joshua Kimaru

Middle blockers

Wilson Cheruiyot

Shadrack Misiko

Brian Kamonde

Levis Ogutu

Outside hitters

Denis Omollo

Naftali Chumba

Denis Esokon

Nicholas Matui

Officials