Pipeline's Adhiambo finally makes Malkia Strikers team

After several attempts, Kenya Pipeline outside hitter Pamela Adhiambo has finally been named in the final squad of the Kenya women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers ahead of the Africa Games Zone Five qualifiers set for January 26-28 in Cairo, Egypt.

Adhiambo, who first made it to the provisional squad of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021, but was later dropped, said her inclusion in the team got her by surprise.

"I have always received call-ups for various championships since I cleared school, but I have not been lucky enough to make the final cut and therefore I'm extremely happy and humbled that finally I'm included in the team. I hope that my presence will open up more chances for me," said Adhiambo after Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Charles Nyaberi named the 14-member squad at the Nyayo National Stadium, in Nairobi on Monday evening.

Adhiambo, 23, will jostle for two slots in the starting lineup against experienced captain Mercy Moim, Jemimah Siang'u, and Juliana Namutira.

Promising and rookie opposite hitter Mercy Iminza, who plays for Directorate of Criminal Investigation, also made the team and is line to make her maiden appearance.

KCB Women's Volleyball Team's libero, Linzy Jeruto, and Kenya Prisons outside hitter Pamela Masaisai were dropped.

KVF Deputy President Paul Bitok said more players should venture into other areas of the sport including coaching and refereeing.

"As a federation, we are keen to support players who are retiring from the sport. Their valuable lessons and achievements can be helpful in other areas of sport. Look at Janet Wanja, who has served this country for a long time, and now we have included her in the management and we want more of this," said Bitok.

Kenya will be up against Burundi and Egypt. The top two teams will qualify for the Africa Games in Accra, Ghana.

Squad

Setters

Emmaculate Nekesa

Esther Mutinda

Liberos

Aggripina Kundu

Elizabeth Wanyama

Opposite hitter

Loice Simiyu

Mercy Iminza

Outside hitters

Mercy Moim(captain)

Pamela Adhiambo

Jemimah Siang'u

Juliana Namutira

Middle blockers

Triza Atuka

Edith Wisa

Belinda Barasa

Lorine Chebet

Officials