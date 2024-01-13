Volleyball: Three pros to miss African Games zonal qualifiers

Kenyan internationals, Enock Mogeni, Simion Kipkorir and Veronica Adhiambo will not be part of the national men's and women's volleyball teams that will compete in the upcoming African Games Zone Five qualifiers set for January 22 to 28 in Cairo, Egypt.

The three were to join the national teams that have intensified training at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium in Nairobi. However, they will not link up with the teams due to club commitments.

Adhiambo is attached to GS Panionios in Greece, while Mogeni and Kipkorir are away with Al Ahli Sports Club and Mouloudia Boussalem in Qatar and Tunisia respectively.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Deputy President Paul Bitok, who now doubles up as the technical coordinator for both national teams, said they have agreed with foreign clubs to allow the trio to link up with the national teams if they qualify for African Games.

"We had requested for their services but their clubs have communicated to us that their leagues are at crucial stage and they needed the players services. That said, we have believe in the local players and we know they will post good results," said Bitok after the morning training session at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium in Nairobi on Saturday.

Only hosts Egypt, Burundi and Kenya have confirmed participation in the event that will see top two nations book slots for the African Games set for Accra, Ghana in March.

Speaking after whittling down the men's squad to 16 players, coach Gideon Tarus said two more players will be dropped next week. A total of 18 players have been in non-residential training at Nyayo Stadium all week.

"We have been guided and looked at all factors to come up with the 16 players and we will need something extra from the players to name the final squad of 14 players. But so far, the team is in high spirit and the morale is unmatched. The dropped players have a bright future and they just need to keep working hard," said Tarus.

The dropped players are youngsters, middle blocker Eugene Okelo of Trailblazers and setter Geoffrey Kiplimo from Kenya Defence Forces.

At the same time, Malkia Strikers coach Japheth Munala dropped promising left attacker Sarah Namisi of Directorate of Criminal Investigations, experienced Kenya Prisons setter Joy Lusenaka, and opposite hitter Pauline Ito also from Kenya Prisons.

A total of 19 Malkia Strikers players have been training at Nyayo Stadium all week. Munala said more emphasis will be put on the outside hitters next week.