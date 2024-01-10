Malkia Strikers star Chepchumba set to miss African Games qualifiers

Reliable Kenya women's volleyball team opposite Sharon Chepchumba has been ruled out of the upcoming African Games Zone Five qualifiers due to knee injury.

The qualifiers are set for January 22 to 28 in Cairo, Egypt.

Chepchumba is recovering from an injury she picked while in action for her club PAOK Thessaloniki of Greece.

In her absence, Malkia Strikers veteran coach Japheth Munala has Mercy Iminza, Loise Simiyu, Pauline Ito and hard-hitting Pamela Adhiambo, who can play as outside and opposite hitter to choose from.

"It's a tricky situation but we shall overcome. Chepchumba is a good player whose presence is an added advantage to the team. We have limited time but we hope the few days we have we will get a good combination in the that department. I've been forced to train Adhiambo in both position because you don't know what can happen," said Munala on the sidelines of the launch of Kenya men and women's volleyball teams at Nyayo National Stadium indoor arena in Nairobi on Wednesday.

However, Munala is hopeful outside hitter Veronica Adhiambo will link up with the team prior to departure to the host nation on January 20. Adhiambo is away with her club GS Panionios in Greece.

"I need her. Her services are crucial," said Munala.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Charles Nyaberi said they have faith in both teams ahead of the qualifiers.

"The women's team have been regulars at the event and indeed qualified for the African Games where they are the reigning champions, while the men's side will be hoping to make a return to the event having last participated in 2011 in Maputo in Mozambique.

"We have competitive sides and I know the technical benches will have headache choosing the final 12 players for the qualifiers," said Nyaberi who led other KVF National Executive Committee officials including Deputy President Paul Bitok, Vice President Kenneth Tonui, Secretary General Ismail Chege, and Deputy Secretary General John Ogara.