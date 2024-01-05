Veteran Prisons middle blocker Chesoli itching for national team return

Despite the demands of modern volleyball rising by the day, there are a few players who have defied age to remain at the top level for a long time.

Middle blocker Robertlandy Simon remains an integral part of Italy's Serie A club Gas Sales Bluenergy Piacenza and Cuba at the age of 36 while closer home in Africa, Cameroon's outside hitter Nathan Wounembaina and Egypt's opposite Ahmed Salah are still going strong at 39!

Back home in Kenya, one Hudson Chesoli is the epitome of longevity. The Kenya Prisons men's volleyball team captain and middle blocker, may be 38, but he still has a lot left in the tank.

The experienced middle blocker is the only active player from the Prisons squad that won the 2016 Kenya Volleyball Federation National League title in Mombasa.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) middle blocker Bernard Wechuli (left) spikes the ball as Kenya Prisons middle blocker Hudson Wanyama blocks during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match at Nyayo Stadium outdoor court on February 11, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

His teammates in the 2016 squad, Dennis Mokua, Ibrahim Oduor, Bilasio Kokonya, Jackson Mwambia, Daniel Kiptoo, and Saul "Omunyange" Wafula have all retired save for setter Kiptoo who is no longer a regular.

Mokua and Omunyange were recently appointed Kenya Prisons men's volleyball team head coach and assistant coach respectively.

Chesoli was part of the team that reclaimed the league title last year at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani indoor arena after beating perennial rivals General Service Unit 3-1 in Nairobi in October.

Chesoli who has stood the test of time, says discipline and staying alcohol free has helped him lead a healthy life and contributed to his long career.

"I have played for 22 years continuously. At this age, my performance should be dipping but interestingly, I feel I'm at my best. My body is responding well and I just want to keep on playing. God has been gracious that in those 22 years, I have not been sidelined by injuries. I have lived a healthy life and I'm happy the routine has kept me going.

"I'm also a disciplined player on and off the court. I don't engage in vices that might deter my delivery and performance. Many players my age and who I begun playing with, have fallen off the radar and little can be said of them but look at me, I still have a lot to offer," says Chesoli during the interview at Ruiru Prisons Training College grounds in Kiambu County.

Kenya Prisons Volleyball Team Middle Blocker Hudson Chesoli follows a training session at Kenya Prisons Training College, in Ruiru on November 20, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"Of the 22 years of active playing, I have maintained the captain position and that's really fulfilling and humbling," adds the father of two daughters, Hope and Stephanie.

Chesoli reveals that he got into sports as a football and rugby player while at Teremi High School in Bungoma County before he switched to volleyball after he failed to get the right size of playing shoes.

"I was a good rugby and football player in Form One in 1999 but every other time during the School Games competitions, I failed to get fitting shoes and it's during that period that I remember the then boarding master Benjamin Wakhungu advised me to move to volleyball.

In volleyball, I was able to get shoes of my size and that's how I dropped playing the sports I loved and begun to learn volleyball," recollects Chesoli, who wear shoes size 15.

Kenya Prisons Volleyball Team Middle Blocker Hudson Chesoli (left) in action during a training session at Kenya Prisons Training College, in Ruiru on November 20, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"I was quick in reaction and I believe that's why Wakhungu aught me to play in the centre position that requires quick movement and reaction. While we didn't go past the provincial stage, my talent was noticed and I joined Naivasha Star Flowers after clearing Form Four in 2002," he added.

Chesoli, a Corporal with Kenya Prisons Service, says he had short stints at Sher Agencies, Karuturi and Homegrown before the teams folded up in 2007. It's from Homegrown that Chesoli joined Kenya Prisons, a team he calls home to date.

"While I was at Homegrown, we participated in the Bungoma Open tournament and I really played well. Kokonya and Kennedy "Sadam" Bitok (RIP) took me to Kenya Prisons team manager Hassan Tali who who advised me to join Kenya Prisons and promised to give me a job if the opportunity arises.

"I joined Prisons and true to his word, when opportunity came in 2009, I was employed," said Chesoli, who was raised and supported by a single mother Joan Nelima and his grandfather William Chesoli.

Joining Prisons offered him a route to the national team where he received several call-ups but often failed to make the cut. It was until 2015 when then national team coach Geoffrey Omondi named him in his final squad for the African Nations Championship that was held in Rwanda.

"I haven't been lucky with national team assignments or I have not served the national team the way I would have loved to. I played for the nation team from 2015 to 2017 and that's a short period. I believe I still have a lot to offer and I'm convinced that if I get a chance now to play for the national team, I would do better than most of current players but I respect the choices of the technical bench," offered Chesoli, who gave special mention to his wife Salome Lusweti for overwhelming support especially when he failed to make the final squad at the national team.

National men's volleyball team middle blocker Hudson Chesoli in action during their training session at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on July 7, 2013. Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

With the national team set to take part in the Zone Five African Games qualifiers this month, Chesoli is optimistic he could be considered by Wafalme Stars head coach Gideon Tarus.

"I remember during the 2012 African Clubs Championship in Tunisia, I played against Egyptian opposite hitter Ahmed Salah, who was playing for Al Ahly and recently I watched him play for the same club during the 2023 edition. He is 39, I really don't know why Kenya's technical bench and federation at large are so much into age that they deny players a chance or overlook players who have reached a certain age.

"Age should not define the performance of players or be determining factor to earn a call-up to the national team. As long as the player can still perform, they should be given chance ," he underlined.

Prisons have had a bright start to the 2023/24 season and Chesoli believes the current team has what it takes to dominate the local league for some time after ending their seven-year title drought last year.

Kenya Prisons players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2022/23 Kenya Volleyball Federation men's National League title on October 4, 2023 at Moi International Sports Centre, Indoor Arena.





Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"There was a vacuum when the likes of Bilasio, Wafula, Mokua and Oduor among other players stopped playing. The transition and rebuilding was always going to take long and be tough. It has taken six years of hard work and patience to rebuild a formidable squad which has eventually reclaimed the title.

"This is a squad of young players who have matured and they now know what playing to win means. We are keen to defend the title this year and upcoming seasons," said Chesoli.

His parting shot?