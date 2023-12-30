Malkia Strikers reap from FIVB support in memorable year for Kenyan volleyball

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) are optimistic of a breakthrough in their push for local coaches to be accommodated in International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Volleyball Empowerment Programme.

The federation is in the process of renewing their partnership with FIVB for a second phase. The programme that started in 2021ahead of the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games will come to an end in 2024.

Volleyball Empowerment seeks to help national teams achieve their full potential by providing technical and equipment support to member federations.

The Kenya project saw Brazilian coaches led by head coach Luizomar de Moura, assistant coach Jefferson Arosti, Strength and Conditioning Trainer Marcelo Vitorino de Souza and Team Manager Roberto Opice Neto, take charge of Malkia Strikers alongside Paul Bitok who has since been elected as the KVF Deputy President.

Malkia Strikers coach Luizomar de Moura during their training session at the Palais polyvalent des sports (Paposy) Arena in Yaounde, Cameroon on August 14, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Although their presence didn't yield an immediate impact at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, their input has been noticeable in recent times. They helped Malkia Strikers reclaim the African Nations Championship title in Yaounde, Cameroon in August after beating Egypt 3-0 in the final.

Prior to African Nations Championship, Kenya had made their first appearance at the FIVB Women's Volleyball Challenger Cup in Naval, France where they picked a set from Colombia despite losing 3-1 (25-22,21-25,25-23,25-19) in the quarter-finals.

France won the Challenger Cup to qualify for next year's Volleyball Nations League.

Whereas the man who was behind the push for Kenya to participate in the Challenger Cup and the continuous glory Malkia Strikers enjoys across the continent died in April this year, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Long-serving administrator Waithaka Kioni was the face of volleyball in Kenya. During his reign, Malkia Strikers won the historic 2015 FIVB Grand Prix Group 3 in Australia among other achievements including African Nations Championship titles, African Games titles and Olympic Games appearances.

Kenya Volleyball Federation president Waithaka Kioni poses for a photo holding a ball and a trophy at his office in Nairobi on January 10,2020 during an interview with Nation. Kioni passed away in April 2023. Photo credit: File | Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

KVF held its elections in August with former Deputy President Charles Nyaberi being elected President after defeating David Kilundo. He garnered 117 votes against Kilundo's 103.

Nyaberi said the federation has seen the input of the FIVB Volleyball Empowerment programme and talks are underway to renew the partnership.

"We have a proposal that we will share with FIVB and I believe they also have their proposal. Of course, we will request that we get a good ratio of locals coaches to be attached and be understudies to the Brazilian as that will help them learn so that in future we can stand on our own as a country.

"However, their presence has raised our standards especially the technicality of the game. We can see the results and we want to continue working with FIVB. Even the players approach of the match has really changed. We want to thank FIVB for choosing Kenya in Africa as their pilot program," said Nyaberi.

Kenya Volleyball Federation acting president Charles Nyaberi (right) greets the federation's second vice president David Kilundo at Absa Sports Club in Nairobi on August 18, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

In the delayed 2023 Africa Games set for March next year in Ghana, Malkia Strikers will have to be at their best to retain the title they won in Rabat, Morocco in 2019. The East Africans beat Cameroon 3-1 in the final to bag the title.

Kenya have in recent times been forced to go the extra mile to overcome Cameroon who are a force to reckon with in women's volleyball.

During the African Nations Championship in Cameroon in August, Kenya were forced to come from a set down to dismiss their opponents 3-1 in the semi-finals.

Besides, the West Africans, North African countries Egypt and Tunisia are also teams to watch.

Egypt played Kenya in the final of the African Nations Championship in Yaounde where they lost 3-0.

Malkia Strikers opposite Sharon Chepchumba celebrates a point during the Africa Nations Championship final match against Egypt in Yaounde, Cameroon on August 24, 2023. Kenya won 3-0. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Malkia Strikers technical bench led by Japheth Munala, Josp Barasa and celebrated setter Janet Wanja should be wary of the team's opposite position which has been a preserve for Sharon Chepchumba.

Hard-hitting Chepchumba has been on the rise, making all the difference for Malkia Strikers but she will need cover if they have to be clinical.

Kenya Pipeline's Loise Simiyu, Directorate of Criminal Investigations' Mercy Iminza and Kenya Prisons' Pauline Ito need to step up, to give the technical bench more options at opposite.

Relying solely on Chepchumba could be suicidal going forward.

After the African Games, Kenya will begin preparations for the Paris Olympic Games set for July 26 to August 11 at the Paris, Stade France.

Malkia Strikers are yet to win a set or a match at the Olympic Games in their three appearances at the global competition.

Kenya will also be keen to win the the inaugural East Africa Community Games in Rwanda in February.

Malkia Strikers only have two players playing professional volleyball this season namely Chepchumba and Veronica Adhiambo.

Chepchumba is attached to Greek giants PAOK Thessaloniki while Adhiambo plays for GS Panionios Athens, also in Greece.

On the other hand, the men's national team, Wafalme Stars continued to play in the shadows of Malkia Strikers.

The team finished ninth out of 16 in the CAVB African Nations Championship held in Cairo, Egypt between September 3 to 13.

Wafalme Stars captain Enock Mogeni (left) celebrates a point with teammates during their Africa Nations Volleyball Championship Round of 16 match against Egypt at Cairo International Stadium on September 8, 2023. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Wafalme for the second time in a row, missed out on qualification for the World Championship after they finished ninth in the 2021 edition held in Rwanda.

The team has what it takes to win titles but unlike Malkia Strikers, who are fielded in almost all the events, the men's team doesn't get the opportunity and that has slowed down their progress.

But the new KVF office hopes to change the narrative that men's team is not supported by fielding them in any available championship.

Despite the dismal performance, three players landed professional stints among them Wafalme captain Enock Mogeni who is away with Al Ahli in Qatar, middle blocker Simion Kipokorir who is attached to reigning African club champions Mouloudia Sportive De Bousalem of Tunisia while Abiud Chirchir is in Saudi Arabia with Damac.

On the local front, Kenya Prisons men's volleyball team reclaimed the KVF National League title they last won in 2016, while KCB women's Volleyball Team clinched the women's trophy after 15 years.

Prisons beat perennial rivals General Service Unit 3-2, while KCB overwhelmed former champions Kenya Pipeline 3-1 during the end-of-season play-offs held at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

KCB captain Edith Wisa lifts the trophy with her teammates after winning the 2022/23 Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League title on October 4, 2023 at Moi International Sports Centre, Indoor Arena.



Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The two teams booked automatic tickets to next year's African Clubs Championship.

In this year's African Clubs Championship, Pipeline secured silver medal after falling to Zamalek of Egypt 3-1 in the final in Tunisia, while the only Kenyan representative in the men's competition, Kenya Ports Authority finished fifth.

There is need for more Kenya men's clubs to compete at the Clubs Championship for players to be exposed which in turn will benefit the national team.

Unlike the women's category where at least two Kenyan clubs compete in the continental showpiece annually, the men's clubs have registered low turn out.

In the last edition, local champion's GSU and Kenya Prisons pulled out of the event due to financial constraints.

KVF also made changes to the national men's and women's teams technical bench.

Malkia Strikers setter Janet Wanja attends a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 26, 2019. Wanja is the new assistant coach of the women's national team. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The changes are incredible as they have incorporated former national team players with Elisha Aliwa and Dennis Mokua having been drafted in the men's team where they will work under Gideon Tarus, while Janet Wanja has been included in the women's team.

Mokua and Aliwa replaced experienced coaches David Lung'aho and Sammy Mulinge, while Wanja came in for Paul Gitau.

In beach volleyball, Kenya men and women's teams will represent the country in the upcoming Africa Games in Ghana.

The pair of Gaudencia Makokha and Yvonne Wavinya as well as Mercy Iminza and Sharlene Sembel finished second behind winners Egypt in the recently concluded CAVB Zone V Beach Volleyball qualifiers held at Pride Inn Paradise hotel in Mombasa, while Elphas Makuto and Jairus Kibet and Brian Melly and Edward Kibet settled third behind Rwanda and winners Egypt.

The Kenya teams will also have a chance of qualifying for Paris Olympics when they take part in the Continental Cup whose winner will represent Africa at next year's Summer Games.

Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha (right) and Yvonne Wavinya celebrate a point against Burundi during their CAVB Zone V Beach Volleyball qualifiers at Pride Inn Paradise hotel in Mombasa on December 21, 2023.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

While the men's team will be looking to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time, the women's team will be hoping to return to the Summer Games after the duo of Makokha and Brackicides Agala featured in the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games.

Makokha partnered with Wavinya in the Zone V qualifiers for the first time after her partner Agala was elected as KVF athlete representative.

KVF Beach Volleyball Commission chairman Moses Mbuthia believes the new crop of players need more exposure to mature.

Makokha has stood the test of time changing partners in her career having begun her beach volleyball journey with Naomi Too who was not available for the qualifiers due to personal reasons.