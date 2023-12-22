Beach volleyball: Moment of truth for Kenya men against Burundi in Mombasa

Kenya men’s beach volleyball team play a game of their lives on Saturday when they take on Burundi in the last match of the ongoing CAVB Zone V Beach Volleyball qualifiers at the Pride Inn Hotel in Mombasa.

Kenya need a win of any kind to join already qualified Rwanda and Egypt on the podium and represent Zone V at next year’s CAVB Continental Cup. A top three finish will also see Kenya qualify for the delayed 2023 African Games scheduled for next year in March.

Both sides have only one win in this competition - against Uganda. While Kenya beat Uganda in straight sets, Burundi edged them out via the golden set.

Head coach Patrick Owino said a good start will be key to beating Burundi who he described as a tricky opponent.

“Our start has not been good and that has made us play under pressure in most matches. It’s important that we win the first set since that will help us settle and command the game from the beginning,” said Owino, who went ahead to break down his game plan.

“We have watched Burundi play in this competition and they are a good team. We have worked on our services today, especially the float service which caused us problems against Egypt and Rwanda. We have also polished our back court defence and I think the boys are good to go,” added Owino.

The former Kenyan international drummed support for his team, urging fans to turn up in their numbers.

“This is a do or die match for us and it will be good if fans come and support the boys to give them that extra push,” he added.

Burundi captain Fiston Niyongabo said mental strength will determine who carries the day in today’s crucial encounter.

“Kenya has a good team but we have also played some good volleyball in this tournament. We have to control reception to stand a chance of winning today against Kenya. They are playing at home so mentally we have to be strong to overcome them,” Niyongabo told Nation Sport.

Kenya’s women team will also return to the sand on Saturday after resting on Friday.

They will take on Rwanda in a match that will determine who finishes second after Egypt beat Burundi in straight sets on Frirday to secure top spot unbeaten.

“Our focus is on finishing second. We have worked on our services and blocks today and we hope this will work for us tomorrow against Rwanda who have proved to be a good team in this tournament,” said Kenya coach Salome Wanjala.