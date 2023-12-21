Beach volleyball: Uphill task for Kenyan men as women bounce back

Kenya men’s beach volleyball team coach Patrick Owino sunk on his chair court side as Edward Kibet’s spike flew out of court to confirm Rwanda’s victory.

Even the cool breeze at the Pride Inn Paradise hotel beach did little to calm the frustrated Owino, who had hoped to win this game to confirm Kenya’s qualification to the CAVB Continental Cup.

Kenya's Brian Melly in action against Uganda during their CAVB Zone V Beach Volleyball qualifiers at Pride Inn Paradise hotel in Mombasa on December 21, 2023.



Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

The morning session had yielded the result Owino and his team had prayed for - Kenya’s men's team picking maximum points against Uganda.

A perfect day for Kenya saw the women’s team also bounce back to victory with a straight sets’ win over Burundi to remain firmly in contention for gold after the game between Rwanda and Egypt stretched to overtime, with the North Africans winning the golden set 15-11.

After light showers that delayed the afternoon session, Kenya A’s Jairus Bett and Elphas Makuto stepped onto the court to take on Rwanda B’s Akumuntu Kavalo and Gloire Niyonkuru.

Kenya won the first set 21-19 before wilting to lose the second set 9-21. The Rwandans completed the comeback in the third set, winning 17-15 to leave Kenya B (Brian Melly and Edward Kibet) with a mountain to climb against Rwanda A.

Oliver Ntagengwa and Venutse Gatsinzi showed they meant business from the word go, piling pressure on Kenya B to win in straight sets (21-17, 21-15) and hand Rwanda maximum points.

Post-match, Owino admitted that his charges now have a mountain to climb against the Burundians in their last match on Saturday which he termed a must-win to secure a podium finish and qualification.

“We were supposed to win this match, especially my first pair who lost the third set after minor mistakes at crucial moments. Our finishing was not good but all is not lost, I’m still hopeful of qualifying for the next round,” said a visibly gutted Owino.

“We don’t have any other option (against Burundi). It’s a must-win for us because if we lose then we won’t make it to the top three,” he added.

“We have to be at our best to beat Burundi. We are not moving swiftly in back court defence and also our services and blocks were not good today.”

Kenya's Sharleen Sembel (left) and Mercy Iminza celebrate a point against Burundi during their CAVB Zone V Beach Volleyball qualifiers at Pride Inn Paradise hotel in Mombasa on December 21, 2023.



Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Both Kenyan teams will rest on Friday before returning to the courts on Saturday. As Owino mulls a winning formula against Burundi, coach Salome Wanjala will be scratching her head thinking about how to overcome a tough Rwandese side that matched Egypt point for point on Thursday.

“I’m happy with how the girls responded today because this win (over Burundi) has ensured we qualify for the Continental Cup. We have a tough match against Rwanda coming up on Saturday and that’s where our focus is. We respect them since they are a very strong team but we don’t fear them,” said Wanjala.

In other matches played on Thursday, Rwanda men picked maximum points against Burundi.

Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha in action against Burundi during their CAVB Zone V Beach Volleyball qualifiers at Pride Inn Paradise hotel in Mombasa on December 21, 2023.

Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

The top three teams in both gender categories will qualify for the CAVB Continental Cup and African Games next year.