National volleyball teams begin training for Africa Games qualifiers

Kenya internationals Enock Mogeni and Simon Kipkorir were the only players who missed the first team training involving 20 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi Monday as Wafalme Stars begun preparations for the forthcoming Africa Games qualifiers to be staged in Cairo, Egypt.

The Zone Five event is set for January 21 to 30 with two tickets to the Africa Games in Accra, Ghana in March up for grabs.

Captain and opposite attacker Mogeni is in Qatar with his employers Al Ahli Sports Club, while middle blocker Kipkorir is with Mouloudia Boussalem in Tunisia.

Speaking during Monday’s training session, head coach Gideon Tarus said Mogeni and Kipkorir's absence for now was not worrying but said they were key players who would be needed in Cairo.

“They are instrumental in our push to qualify for the Africa Games,” he said.

“We have at least 12 days of training and that will make a difference. Last December these players participated in the first leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League and so their fitness is okay and therefore, we are starting from somewhere," said Tarus, who also coaches former national champions General Service Unit.

The squad will be whittled down to 16 on Saturday before a final travelling side of 14 is named.

At the same time, Malkia Strikers coach Japeth Munala decried the low turnout, but remained optimistic that it will be a full house going forward.

"Only eleven players came for training today, but I believe the remaining players will show up tomorrow. Some players from Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Prisons didn't turn up since they had not received their release letters from their respective clubs. But from tomorrow we will hit the ground running," said Munala, who also coaches national champions KCB Women's Volleyball Team.