Veteran Munala back as Malkia Strikers head coach

Experienced Japheth Munala has been reappoinnted coach of the Kenya women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers ahead of East African Community Games set for next month in Rwanda.

The event will run from November 20-30 in Kigali. Munala has been assistant to Paul Bitok, who has since moved into managerial as Kenya Volleyball Federation first Vice Chairman.

Munala's last assignment with Malkia Strikers as the head coach was during the 2018 World Championship in Japan.

Munala and David Lung'aho masterminded Malkia Strikers's historic 2015 FIVB World Grand Prix Group 3 win in Australia.

Munala, who is also the KCB Women's Volleyball Team head coach, will be assisted by Kenya Prisons women's coach Josp Barasa and Kenya Pipeline's Paul Gitau.

Early this month, Munala guided the bankers to win the elusive Kenya Volleyball Fedetration (KVF) national league title during the play-offs at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani indoor arena.

KCB beat Pipeline 3-1, Kenya Prisons 3-2 and Directorate of Criminal Investigations 3-0.

Barasa and Gitau have been in the cold for a while now with the latter last coaching Malkia Strikers win gold during the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville, while Barasa was with the national team during the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olmypic Games as the assistant coach.

Deputy Secretary General John Odhiambo will be the team manager for both teams.

The Kenya Volleyball Federation(KVF) National executive committee held via zoom over the weekend also retained General Service Unit coach Gideon Tarus as the men's head coach.

He will be assisted by newly appointed Kenya Prison's tactician and former international Dennis Mokua, who recently guided Prisons to reclaim the National League title they last won 2016 and Kenya Defence Forces coach Elisha Aliwa.

Aliwa, who was the team's trainer during the African Nations Championship held in Egypt last month, has moved up the ladder.

Aliwa and Mokua took over the assistant coaches roles from David Lung'aho and Sammy Mulinge.

In beach men and women's volleyball, Patrick Owino has retained his position as the men's head coach, while Salome Wanjala returns after missing out in the Pro Tour event that was held in Bujumbura, Burundi in August

Nairobi Prisons libero and beach player Gladys Wangui was the team's coach.

Former beach volleyball players and KVF athletes representatives Ibrahim Oduor and Brackcides Agala will be the team managers for the men and women's outfits.

Mombasa will host the event in December in a yet to be decided venue.

In a communication sent out on Tuesday night, Secretary General Ismail Chege said, "We believe that these appointments will contribute to the success of our teams in these upcoming competitions.

We appreciate your dedication and commitment to volleyball in Kenya, and we look forward to achieving great results in both the East African Community Games and the Beach Volleyball event."

Meanwhile, the Eldoret City Tournament will be held on December 9-10 at the Eldoret Sports Club.

Event founder Paul Bitok has called on the clubs to register in numbers to make the second edition of the event a success.