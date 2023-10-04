School girl fires KCB to first Kenyan volleyball title in 15 years

KCB are the new Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League champions.

KCB reclaimed the title after 15 years when they rallied from one set down to crush defending champions Kenya Pipeline 3-1 (18-25, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-21) in a thrilling final at the Moi International Sports Centre Gymnasium, Kasarani on Wednesday.

It was an enthralling victory for Japheth Munala, who joined KCB from Pipeline in 2018 as he led the team to the title.

KCB setter Esther Mutinda tosses the ball during their Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League play-offs match against Kenya Pipeline at Kasarani Indoor Arena on October 4, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The victory marked Munala's interesting journey with both KCB and Kenya Pipeline.

Munala won the title with the bankers in 2008 before joining Kenya Pipeline whom he claimed the title with for seven years before rejoining the bankers in 2018.

"It's such a great honour to win the title with KCB after finishing second in 2021 and 2022," said Munala.

Munala attributed his victory to team work but pointed out the 16-year-old form two student from Kwanthanze Secondary School opposite Malyne Terry Tata and setter Esther Mutinda as the most outstanding.

"We just brought in Terry Tata a week ago from Kwanzanthe to fill in the opposite attack, an area we were weak in and she has performed beyond our expectations, " said Munala, who also said the sharp spikes and improved defence and services did the trick for them.

"We tried to study them in the first set and how to contain Pamela Adhiambo. It was a smooth sail after we caged Pamela," said Munala.

Terry Tata said advice from her sister and role model Pauline Ito, who plays for Prisons and her teammates Edith Wisa and Esther Mutinda, gave her confidence.

"Playing for a big club at 16 is unbelievable. It's even a dream when I am one of the most outstanding players," said Terry Tata. "This will take time to sink in."

Terry Tata guided Kwanzanthe to the regional secondary schools title in Huye, Rwanda in August.

KCB players hurdle at the end of their Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League play-offs match against Kenya Pipeline at Kasarani Indoor Arena on October 4, 2023.

The first set was a see-saw tying at 4-4, 9-9, 11-11 and 13-13 before Pipeline attacker Daisy Jepkemboi claimed four successive points to put her team ahead 18-14 with a good dummy from Loice Simiyu stretching the lead to 20-14 as KCB called for a time out.

Things didn't improve for the bankers as Adhiambo hit home the match point.

The teams were at par at 6-6 before Triza Atuka put Pipeline ahead 11-9 as unforced errors would cost the bankers, who trailed 14-10 forcing Munala to call for a time-out.

It paid dividends KCB dug deep to level at 14-14 but it's the incredible display from Juliana Namutira that saw KCB pull away 22-18. Two quick strikes from Terry Tata put KCB at match point as skipper Wisa struck at the middle to finish it off at 25-19.

KCB were quick off their feet to take a four-point lead of the third set 1-5 before stretching it to seven points at 17-10 with the skipper playing a pivotal role with good blocking.

But Pipeline regrouped to strike back and come within three points at 20-23 but the bankers proved supreme to take the set at 25-21.

The fourth set was a thriller KCB opened six points lead at 16-10 but Pipeline inched closer at 15-16, 19-20 and 20-21.

KCB stood firm with Terry Tata and Belinda Barasa striking to take it to 23-21 and match point and victory at 25-21.

Kenya Prisons, who won the title last in 2019, once again settled third after beating Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in 3-1 (24-21, 19-25, 25-16 and 24-21).

Prisons coach Josp Baraza rued a poor start to the season that was capitulated with poor finishing.

Baraza said it manifested in the play-off games against KCB where they lost 3-2 and against Kenya Pipeline where they went down 3-1.