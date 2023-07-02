Finally, Malkia Strikers head to Morocco

The national women's volleyball team will travel in two batches this week for the FIVB High Performance Training in Morocco, ahead of the Challenger Cup in France scheduled for July 27-30.

A provisional squad of 20 players has been undergoing non-residential training under the guidance of assistant coach Paul Bitok and Japheth Munala for the last two weeks at the Nyayo National Stadium Indoor arena, Nairobi, and only 16 players will make the final cut.

The first batch of 12 players is expected to leave for the North African country on Tuesday, while the last batch of four players and officials will depart on Thursday.

"It's just a matter of time before the team departs to Morocco. Some players might leave on Tuesday while some will depart on Thursday but we will be guided on how the clearance will be done on those particular days. We are behind schedule after Visa hitches , but all is not lost. The FIVB Brazilian coaches who are attached to the team are already in Morocco waiting for our arrival to hit the road running," said Bitok.

The final squad of 16 players will be named on Monday after their training session.

The team s is likely to train for three weeks in Morocco before they travel to France on July 25 in time for the championship where they will vie for a maiden spot in the 2024 Volleyball Nations League.

Kenya will compete against France, Mexico, Sweden,Ukraine, Vietnam and Colombia.