KPA win inaugural Paul Bitok International tournament

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) defeated Kenya Prisons 3-1 (25-21,23-25,25-21,25-18) to win the inaugural Paul Bitok International men's Volleyball Tournament at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Thursday.

On their way to the final, Prisons dismissed Trailblazers 3-0 (25-19,25-19,25-23), while KPA overcame Kenya Defence Forces 3-1(26-24,25-20,16-25,25-22) in the other semi-final.

KPA rallied from four scores down to lead 10-7 and 16-12 in the first set set as Peter Kamara, Ayuen Mayen and Chris Owalla excelled for the visitors.

Prisons coach David Lung'aho called for time out and the pep talk seemed to have paid off as they closed the gap 16-18.

Elphas Makuto, Kelvin Maiyo and Denis Esokon powered Prisons to 20-22 but that's the far they could get as KPA extended lead 23-20 before they bagged the set 25-21.

In the second set, both teams tied 11-11 before Prisons squeezed a 14-13 lead.

KPA assistant coach James Ontere, who was holding brief for Sammy Mulinge, then rested Owalla for Dennis Omollo as both teams tied 16-16, 18-18 and 20-20.

Experienced middle blocker Hudson Wanyama then made all the difference with his swift spikes upfront as Prisons led 23-21 before they took the set 25-23 to level the sets 1-1.

In the third set, Prisons took an early lead 7-4 and 9-4 as Makuto, who was a joy to watch powered through KPA's leaking blocks.

Ontere then rested setter Elijah Bosire for Titus Kibet as KPA grew into the game to lead 11-9 before they forced a tie 12-12 and 15-15.

Experienced outside hitter David Thuita's spikes and Kamara aces saw KPA pull away 21-17 before they won the set 25-21 to have a 2-1 set advantage.

In the fourth set both teams tied 10-10,12-12 before KPA opened a two point lead 18-16. The dockers then extended the lead 21-17 to seal the set 25-18 and the win 3-1.

Salaries and Remuneration Commissioner (SRC) Isaac Melly, Nyeri Town MP Duncan Maina and and Kesses MP Julius Rutto were in attendance.

Winners KPA bagged Sh100,000 as prize money while Prisons received Sh50,000.

The women's version will be held in September as Malkia Strikers are currently preparing for upcoming FIVB Nations Challenger Cup and the African Nations Championship.

FIVB Challenger Cup will held in France from July 27-30 while the continental event will be staged in Cameroon on August 6 to 18.

Kenya Pipeline will face off with Kenya Prisons while Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have a date with KCB Women's Volleyball Team in the other semi-final.