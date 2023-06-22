Volleyball: Equity Bank look to seal historic play-offs slot

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Equity Bank are eyeing one of the remaining Kenya Volleyball Federation men's National League play-offs slot ahead the final leg that gets underway at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Thursday.

Defending champions General Service Unit (GSU), former champions Kenya Prisons and Kenya Defence Forces have already booked their place in the play-offs scheduled for next month at a yet to be decided venue.

However, Equity have a better chance of proceeding to the last four if the standings and their opponents of the day are anything to go by.

Equity are fourth with 31 points from 14 matches and they will line up against Mombasa Prisons who have only won one match in a 16-team league.

KPA, who are sixth with 24 points from 12 matches, have three matches against unpredictable Prisons Rift Valley, Mombasa Prisons and champions GSU.

Should the bankers go past Mombasa Prisons they will increase their tally to 34 points, while three wins for KPA will leave them with 33 points.

KPA team manager Joel Kosgei was coy ahead of final leg saying, "Let's just wait and see. The final whistle on Sunday will put everything into perspective."

Equity Bank captain Wilson Waibei was cool ahead of the match saying their fate was in their own hands.

"We are focused. We will not underrate our opponents despite their current position on the standings. We have worked hard this season and we hope our efforts will finally pay off on Sunday with a qualification to the last four," said the middle blocker.

GSU lead the standings with 38 points from 13 matches while Prisons are second with 36 points from 14 matches. KDF who have played all their matches have 36 points.

Other matches will see GSU, who are unbeaten tackle Rift Valley Prisons while Kenya Prisons play Nairobi Prisons before Kenya Forest Service battle Western Prisons.

Friday fixtures(All matches at Nyayo)

Prisons Mombasa v Prisons Central 9am

Prisons Rift Valley v KPA 9am

GSU v Vihiga County 11am

Prisons Nairobi v Kenya Prisons 1pm