Uganda Olympic team quarantined in Japan after virus case

Members of the Uganda Olympics team pose for a photo call as they arrive at a hotel in Izumisano city, Osaka Prefecture on June 20, 2021.
 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The athletes were allowed to travel from the airport to their training base in the Osaka region after the coach was isolated.
  • But local authorities in Izumisano designated them as having been in close contact with an infected person, requiring them to quarantine until July 3, the official told AFP.

Tokyo

