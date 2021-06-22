World 800m champion Brazier stunned at US Olympic trials

Donavan Brazier reacts after the Men's 800 Meters Final during day four of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 21, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. 

Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Brazier's 800m upset was the highlight of day four of the US trials, which saw athletes in five other events book their places at the Tokyo Olympics.
  • In the men's triple jump, two-time Olympic silver medallist Will Claye -- competing in the absence of injured Olympic champion Christian Taylor -- won with a leap of 17.21m.

Eugene

