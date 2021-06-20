Uganda Olympic team member tests positive on arrival in Japan

The Olympic rings are seen lit outside the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo on May 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Philip Fong | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The first group to arrive from Uganda -- a nine-strong party, including boxers, coaches and officials -- landed at Tokyo's Narita airport on Saturday
  • Public broadcaster NHK said the group had all been vaccinated and tested negative in Uganda before they came to Japan
  • The other members of the Ugandan party have already left the airport for Osaka, western Japan, where they will train ahead of the Games


Tokyo

