Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts

Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic

Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

 

Photo credit: Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A video showing athletes training at home during the coronavirus pandemic started the show, with pink fireworks bursting into the air after a countdown.
  • The ceremony in the 68,000-capacity stadium is taking place before just a few hundred officials and dignitaries, including Japan's Emperor Naruhito, French President Emmanuel Macron and US First Lady Jill Biden
  • Fewer than 1,000 dignitaries and officials are present at the stadium, and in a sign of how divisive the Games remain, several top sponsors including Toyota and Panasonic are not attending

Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.