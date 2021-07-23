Athletics Kenya name Kamworor's replacement as team leaves for Tokyo

As another batch of Team Kenya athletes jets out of the country for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Athletics Kenya have their fingers crossed hoping the International Olympics Committee and World Athletics will allow them to slot in a replacement for Geoffrey Kamworor in the men's 10,000 metres team.

Kamworor, winner of the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Games last month, was on Thursday evening ruled out due to an injury.

The other members of the 10,000m teams, Rogers Kwemoi and Weldon Kipkirui depart Friday night aboard Qatar Airways.

Related Blow to Kenya as Kamworor is ruled out of Olympics Sports

Nation Sport understands that World Under-20 10,000m champion Rhonex Kipruto has been fronted as the man to replace Kamworor.

Kipruto, the 2019 World 10,000m bronze medallist, withdrew from the Kenyan trials with five laps to go.

According to a source at Team Kenya's camp, AK are rushing to have Kipruto allowed to race in the final of the race set for July 30, the opening day of the athletics programme at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a long post on his Facebook page, Kamworor said: “This week I had to make the tough decision to skip the Olympics. I’m feeling very fit and in great shape, but unfortunately a painful spot in my foot is preventing me from running 25 laps on spikes by next week."

“I will build on the fitness and looking ahead towards great goals in the marathon in near future, see you soon.”

Kamworor, who was involved in a road accident early last year in Eldoret before making a full recovery to win the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Games, is said to have aggravated the ankle injury he suffered in the crash.

Nation Sport understands that the 29-year-old former New York Marathon champion has already undergone tests at St Lukes Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital in Eldoret with the results effectively locking him out of the Tokyo Games.

Kwemoi said that it was quite unfortunate for Kamworor to miss the Games.