Athletics Kenya name Kamworor's replacement as team leaves for Tokyo

Rodgers Kwemoi and Geoffrey Kamworor.

Rodgers Kwemoi (left) and Geoffrey Kamworor embrace at the end of the men's 10,000 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games on June 18, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Sila Kipagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nation Sport understands that the 29-year-old former New York Marathon champion has already undergone tests at St Lukes Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital in Eldoret with the results effectively locking him out of the Tokyo Games.
  • Kwemoi said that it was quite unfortunate for Kamworor to miss the Games.

As another batch of Team Kenya athletes jets out of the country for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Athletics Kenya have their fingers crossed hoping the International Olympics Committee and World Athletics will allow them to slot in a replacement for Geoffrey Kamworor in the men's 10,000 metres team.

