Troubled Tokyo Olympics set to open under Covid cloud

Kenya’s sevens rugby team players model the outfits that Team Kenya will wear at Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony

Kenya’s sevens rugby team players model the outfits that Team Kenya will wear at Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony during a photo shoot at the Olympic Village on July 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Fears that the global gathering of 11,000 athletes could trigger a colossal super-spreader event have prompted organisers to clamp the Games in a biosecure straitjacket
  • Athletes, support staff and media are subject to strict Covid-19 protocols, including regular testing and daily health checks
  • Tokyo registered a further 1,979 infections on Thursday, the highest figure since a winter surge of the disease

Tokyo

