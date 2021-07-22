What Team Kenya will wear at Tokyo Games opening ceremony

Kenya Sevens

Kenya’s sevens rugby team players model the outfits that Team Kenya will wear at Friday’s Olympic Games Opening Ceremony during a photo shoot at the Olympic Village on July 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Masai-inspired designs signal readiness for battle, and Wanja believes they set the stage, quite aptly, for Kenya’s medal hunt at these Games.

In Tokyo

