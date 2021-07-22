Mzee Wilson Kiprugut Chumo.
Legendary Chumo tips Kenyan athletes to shine in Tokyo

  • Retired runner urges youngsters to compete clean and fair in Olympics
  • Runner who won first Olympics medal for Kenya in 1964 says teamwork will propel squad to glory
  • Wilson Kiprugut Chumo, Olympic Games,1964 Olympic Games,2020 Tokyo Olympics

A rusty iron gate opens inwards ushering one into a lush green compound where three houses, a granary and a shed stand in a curved formation.

