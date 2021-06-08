Honour athletics legend Kiprugut while alive, kin pleads  

Legendary athlete Wilson Kiprugut (second right) showing a framed photo of him upon arrival from 1964 Tokyo Olympics where he won bronze in 800m to National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) secretary-general Francis Mutuku (left), Ministry of Sports Chief of Staff, Rose Wachuka, (second left) and Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei when the trio paid him a courtesy call at his home in Kipchebor, Kericho County on June 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The late Peter Snell from New Zealand won gold in Olympic record time of 1:45.1, Canadian William Crothers got silver in 1:45.6 andKiprugut beat Jamaican George Kerr, who tried to elbow him for bronze in a photo-finish time of 1:45.9. 
  • “I was carried shoulder high from the plane by the Asian-dominated national hockey team that finished sixth overall,” said Kiprugut, who also won 880 yards bronze at the 1966 Kingston Commonwealth Games. “God was with me.”

The family of legendary athlete Wilson Kiprugut has appealed to the government to rename Kericho Green Stadium after him in his honour.

