Osaka powers past veteran Hsieh into Australian Open semis

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei during their women's singles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: David Gray | AFP

By AFP

What you need to know:

  • An early break in the second set enabled the third seed to cruise, in stark contrast to Osaka's fourth-round match where she needed to save two match points in a tense battle against last year's runner-up in Australia, Garbine Muguruza.    
  • US Open champion Osaka is riding a 19-match unbeaten streak dating back 12 months, but exited Melbourne Park early last year after her title defence ended with a shock loss to American teenager Coco Gauff in the third round. 

Melbourne

