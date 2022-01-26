Okutoyi’s historic Australian Open run ends

Angela Okutoyi

Angela Okutoyi in action during a previous tournament in Ruiru, Kenya.

Photo credit: Pool |
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Serbian, who is also a debutant in the competition, draws her inspiration from her fellow countryman and the top ranked male player Novak Djokovic.
  • The Australian Open Junior Championships is back in 2022 after the 2021 edition was cancelled due to the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions into Australia.

Kenya’s Angela Okutoyi’s hopes of getting to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open Juniors main tournament were shattered on Wednesday after she lost to Lola Radivojevic of Serbia in the third round at Melbourne Park.

