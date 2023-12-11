Why Chris Chan deserves another term as GEF President

Back in 2019, when the esports community was yearning for a convening body to address its interest and to spearhead its growth, a group of courageous and forward-thinking leaders from all corners of the world came together to form the Global Esports Federation.

The enormous task of leading the global esports community from scratch was placed on the shoulders of Chris Chan, a veteran sports administrator who also serves as Secretary General of the Singapore National Olympic Council.

Not only has Chan lived up to the expectations the esports world had, but he has also outlived them.

On the important task of promoting the credibility, legitimacy and prestige of esports, he has led the federation on the right path. From inclusion of esports in the Commonwealth Games 2022 to the hosting of the inaugural Pan American Esports Championship, President Chan has been able to take esports to the big stage, side-by-side with the mainstream sports.

This has gone a long way in legitimising esports from a policy perspective while giving it prestige by having gamers win medals, represent their nations and gain recognition just like athletes from other sports. GEF has also worked with the European Olympic Committees in staging the inaugural European Games Esports Championship.

In the spirit of cultivating competition along with developing communities, regions like Africa have been the biggest winner. The establishment of the African Esports Development Federation alongside the other continental esports development federations has boosted esports in our continent that was hitherto ignored.

We have seen a record number of African gamers get an opportunity to compete on the global arena and multiple nations supported in setting up national esports federations. An historic African Esports Championship was also as held as an exhibition event in Lilongwe, Malawi last year in collaboration with the African Union.

Credible efforts channeled towards focusing on athlete wellness, development of standards for inclusive fairplay and athlete career support. The GEF powered by the GEF Education, Culture and Youth Commission is a shining example of this together with the partnership UNESCO fit for life program.

Establishment of governance structures and guidelines has also strengthened the global esports community. Federations like our very own Esports Kenya Federation have been able to hold credible elections thanks to observance of these regulations and advisory support from GEF that was offered to our Ministry of Sports.

The Global Esports Games are also a key cornerstone of President Chan's legacy. The successful hosting of these games on annual basis have made them the most significant event on the global esports calendar drawing the attention of gamers, esports enthusiasts, corporates and governments.

President Chan has also led the federation into partnerships with other key stakeholders including publishers like Tencent tournament, organisers like ESL FACE IT, social impact institutions like Yunus Sports Hub and innovation partners like Global Sports innovation Centre just to name but a few.